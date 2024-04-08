Solana Battles Network Congestion As Meme Coin Transactions Soar

Loading... Loading...

The Solana SOL/USD network is grappling with significant congestion problems, causing delays and transaction failures.

What Happened: According to a report by The Block, the Solana network is currently experiencing severe congestion issues, an issue largely attributed to a spike in spam transactions and a notable increase in meme coin activity on the platform.

Users of the Phantom wallet app and other applications on Solana have been warned to expect longer transaction times.

The network’s congestion has been exacerbated by bots and a major increase in transactions related to newly released meme coins, putting a strain on the network’s capacity.

In Q1 2024, Solana saw a record number of new tokens on its decentralized exchanges, driven largely by meme coin activity. This has attracted new and retail users to the network, drawn by its low transaction fees.

However, the network is now struggling to handle the increased traffic.

Matt Sorg, from the Solana Foundation, likened Solana’s architecture to the internet’s infrastructure, explaining how the network’s unique transaction processing system could be overwhelmed by spam, leading to transaction failures.

In response, Solana developers are working on software patches to address these issues.

Anatoly Yakovenko, co-founder of Solana, and Austin Federa, strategy lead at the Solana Foundation, have both indicated that fixes are underway but will require some time to implement fully.

Additionally, the upcoming 1.18 update aims to improve transaction scheduling, and the integration of dynamic priority fees into dApps is expected to enhance user experience by reducing delays in transaction processing.

Why It Matters: The congestion on Solana’s network comes at a time when the platform is gaining significant attention from investors and traders.

A well known analyst had on March 20, 2024, predicted a bullish outlook on Solana, projecting its value to potentially double by the end of the year.

This optimism is rooted in the network’s growing popularity and its ability to attract new users, especially through meme coin activity.

However, the current congestion issues pose a challenge to maintaining this momentum and could impact user experience and investor confidence if not resolved promptly.

