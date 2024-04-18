Bitcoin Could Correct To $56K If It Breaches This Support Level, Warns Analyst: 'First Sign Of A Rebound Will Be...'

Cryptocurrency analyst Ali Martinez has issued a warning about the critical $61,000 level for Bitcoin BTC/USD.
What Happened: Martinez took to X on Thursday to highlight the significance of the $61,000 level for Bitcoin. According to Martinez, a breach of this level could trigger a correction to $56,200.
However, “if #Bitcoin can rebound, we could see an upswing to $66,500. The first sign of a rebound will be a sustained 4-hour candlestick close above $62,300. Until then, we brace for impact!” said Martinez.
Why It Matters: The warning from Martinez comes at a time when the cryptocurrency market is experiencing significant volatility. A day before, a crypto research firm expressed concerns about a possible major price correction for risk assets, including cryptocurrencies, due to inflation.
Another analyst, IncomeSharks, predicted a significant drop in Bitcoin’s price below the $60,000 mark, which could lead to panic selling. This was seen as a necessary step to clear out remaining holders relying on the support to hold.
Additionally, Martinez previously warned about the potential for massive liquidations on Binance if Bitcoin’s price fell to $50,500. This further highlights the current market uncertainty.
Despite the current market challenges, Bloomberg analysts have projected that Hong Kong’s newly approved Bitcoin and Ethereum ETH/USD ETFs are set to accumulate $1 billion in assets within the next two years, indicating a positive long-term outlook for the industry.
Price Action: Bitcoin is currently trading at $61,188, showing a 0.13% dip in the last 24 hours and a notable 38.52% gain year to date, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
