'Shiba Inu Killer' Dogwifhat Plunges 23%, Trader Thinks The Dog Needs To 'See A Vet'

Dogwifhat WIF/USD is down 23% on the day, prompting analysts to predict a drop for the meme coin before a strong rebound.

What Happened: Veteran crypto trader The Flow Horse tweeted on Friday that Dogwifhat may be heading for a dip. He compared the coin’s current situation with that of Dogecoin, suggesting that it might need to “see a vet.”

The trader believes that the coin will likely range for a while, causing investors to question its long-term viability in the market. However, he also hinted at a stronger pump following this dip, expressing his intention to “rebuy the summer dip.”

Why It Matters: The Flow Horse’s predictions could potentially impact the coin’s trading patterns. His analysis points out that while the coin may experience short-term volatility, it could offer significant returns in the long run.

Ranked third on the meme coin board, Dogwifhat's is still up 4% on the month, in contrast to other meme coins reporting significant losses.

Despite its 23% price drop, trading volume is up by 51% in the past 24 hours. Dogwifhat peaked at a valuation of $4.78 on March 31, but has since shed more than a third of its value.

