'We're High On' Bitcoin, Says Ultra Rich Investment Club, Believing the Coin 'Is a Corollary Almost to Gold'

Loading... Loading...

Barbara Goodstein of the R360 Club advocated for Bitcoin BTC/USD as a top-tier investment for the club’s ultra-wealthy members.

What Happened: On Thursday, Goodstein from the exclusive R360 Club, endorsed Bitcoin as a prime investment for the club’s affluent members on CNBC’s Last Call.

“Bitcoin is one of the first things that we're telling people that we're high on,” she said. Goodstein compared Bitcoin to gold, suggesting its potential as a valuable asset.

The R360 Club is a global wealth-building society, catering to families and couples with fortunes exceeding $100 million. Members are required to pay a substantial three-year membership fee of $180,000 to join this elite group.

Goodstein’s endorsement of Bitcoin underscores the growing interest in cryptocurrency among the world’s wealthiest individuals, marking a significant shift in investment trends.

See Also: What Happened To Dogecoin After The Bitcoin Halving Four Years Ago?

Why It Matters: This endorsement comes amid a surge in Bitcoin’s value, with the cryptocurrency trading above the key $70,000 level on Thursday.

Furthermore, Michael Novogratz, CEO of Galaxy Digital, emphasized the importance of hard assets like Bitcoin for wealth building during an episode of the Business Untitled podcast on Thursday.

This is in stark contrast to economist Peter Schiff‘s advice to Bitcoin holders to exchange their holdings for gold and silver.

A day before, Robert Kiyosaki, renowned author of ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’, publicly endorsed Cathie Wood's bullish prediction for Bitcoin, advocating for bold investment approaches.

Price Action: Currently, Bitcoin is priced at $70,235.60, marking a 0.31% increase over the past 24 hours. Impressively, it has surged by 59.00% since the beginning of the year, as per data sourced from Benzinga Pro.

Read Next: What’s Going On With ‘Dogecoin Killer’ Shiba Inu?

Image Via Unsplash

Benzinga Neuro , Edited by Kaustubh Bagalkote The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.