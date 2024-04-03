Bitcoin ETFs Notch $39M Net Inflows On Tuesday, But One Fund Stumbles

Loading... Loading...

Bitcoin BTC/USD spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on Tuesday experienced mixed net inflows, with the overall net inflow sitting at $39.47 million.

What Happened: According to data from SoSoValue, individual funds saw significant variations. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust GBTC continued to grapple with net outflows.

The report highlighted a single-day outflow of $81.86 million for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, pushing its total historical net outflow to a staggering $15.515 billion.

This trend could be attributed to Grayscale Bitcoin Trust higher fees compared to recently launched spot ETFs.

On the other hand, BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust IBIT emerged as the clear winner yesterday with a net inflow of roughly $150 million.

This significant inflow suggests growing investor confidence in physically-backed Bitcoin ETFs.

However, not all spot ETFs enjoyed positive inflows.

The Ark Invest & 21Shares Bitcoin ETF ARKB witnessed a net outflow of $87.49 million, marking its second consecutive day of outflows.

This could be due to a number of factors, such as the fund’s specific investment strategy or recent market volatility.

Looking Ahead: Navigating The Evolving Bitcoin ETF Landscape

With the Bitcoin market constantly evolving and new ETF options emerging, staying informed becomes crucial for investors.

Image created using artificial intelligence with Midjourney.