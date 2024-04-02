Is Bitcoin Getting Its Own Emoji? Major Crypto Push Aims For 50,000 Endorsements

Loading... Loading...

A major push for a dedicated Bitcoin BTC/USD emoji gained significant traction in the cryptocurrency community.

What Happened: This collective effort, known as the Bitcoin Deserves an Emoji campaign, has already garnered significant traction, with 10,000 individuals endorsing the initiative within just a week of its launch.

The goal is to amass 50,000 signatures for a petition addressed to the Unicode Consortium, highlighting the community’s unity and Bitcoin’s significant impact both culturally and technologically.

The campaign attracted participants from a broad spectrum of the crypto world, including giants such as Brink, Bitget, Chainalysis and Kraken, among others.

This coalition represents over 170 million members globally, demonstrating the widespread support and the cultural significance of Bitcoin within the digital assets community.

Comparing this initiative to successful campaigns by mainstream brands such as Taco Bell and Tinder, which successfully lobbied for the addition of the taco and interracial couple emojis respectively, the Bitcoin Deserves an Emoji movement showcased the crypto community’s determination and innovative approach to societal and economic advocacy.

Also Read: Bitcoin Could Hit $150K, Says Mark Yusko, But Not Everyone Agrees It’s ‘A Better Form Of Gold’

Kosta Kantchev, the co-founder and executive chairman of Nexo, emphasized the significance of representing Bitcoin with a universal symbol across all digital platforms.

He noted Bitcoin’s dominant market position and its extensive user base as key factors underscoring the necessity of an emoji that accurately reflects its stature in the digital age.

This campaign coincided with a period of significant milestones for Bitcoin, including reaching new all-time highs and the anticipation of the upcoming fourth Bitcoin halving.

The initiative not only aims to celebrate these achievements but also solidify Bitcoin’s legacy in the digital era.

What’s Next: This development is likely to be a topic of discussion at the Benzinga’s upcoming Future of Digital Assets conference on Nov. 19, where industry leaders will convene to explore the future of cryptocurrencies and the broader digital assets space.

Read Next: Crypto Nightmare: Russian Operative Uses Tether To Fund War Machine

Image created using artificial intelligence with Midjourney.