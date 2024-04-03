Minecraft-Inspired Crypto Game Hytopia Launching Beta After $8 Million Node Sale

Loading... Loading...

Hychain Games said it will launch a closed beta of its Minecraft-inspired web3 video game Hytopia this month after the developer generated $8 million from a node sale, according to a statement. The company allows users to contribute to the security and functionality of its Layer 2 blockchain, also called Hychain, "while earning rewards from a pool of 250 million $TOPIA tokens" according to Hychain Games's statement. "Within just 48 hours of the node sale announcement, Hychain generated 2,098 ETH ETH/USD ($8 million at the time of the sale), with 254 ETH ($1 million) distributed among creators" it also said.

Read the full story at The Block.