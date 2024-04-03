Ex-FTX CTO Cooperated In Speeding Up Sam Bankman-Fried's Conviction, Reveals Prosecutor: 'It Would Have Taken A Software Expert Weeks Or Even Months'

Loading... Loading...

The swift prosecution of Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of FTX, was largely due to the cooperation of the cryptocurrency exchange’s chief software engineer, as per a U.S. prosecutor.

What Happened: The assistant U.S. attorney, Thane Rehn, disclosed that the cooperation of former FTX CTO Gary Wang was pivotal in expediting the case against Bankman-Fried, who was recently sentenced to 25 years in prison, reported Reuters on Wednesday.

Rehn stated that Wang’s assistance was crucial in helping investigators understand how Bankman-Fried embezzled $8 billion in customer funds. This revelation emerged just days after Bankman-Fried’s sentencing.

Bankman-Fried’s conviction in November 2023 was linked to seven counts of fraud and conspiracy, which the prosecutors labeled as one of the most significant financial frauds in U.S. history.

Why It Matters: The conviction of Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of the crypto exchange FTX, has been a major event in the cryptocurrency world. This development comes in the wake of his 25-year prison sentence handed down by a New York judge. The cooperation of FTX’s former CTO has now been cited as a key factor in the rapid progression of the case.

Bankman-Fried’s sentencing has had significant repercussions, including the liquidation of his $222 million real estate in the Bahamas by FTX to compensate creditors. His conviction and the events surrounding it have underscored the growing regulatory scrutiny and legal consequences facing the cryptocurrency industry.

