Ethereum Faces Rough Weather If It Dips Below This Vital Level, Warns Analyst: 'Given The Lack Of Support...'

Loading... Loading...

Ali Martinez, a well-known cryptocurrency analyst, has expressed concern over Ethereum’s ETH/USD recent price drop, predicting a further correction.

What Happened: On Tuesday, Martinez took to Twitter to voice his concerns about Ethereum’s current market position. He stated, “#Ethereum dropping below $3,460 is a problem for the bulls! Given the lack of support, it increases the chances for a further $ETH correction toward $2,850 or lower.”

See Also: Tesla CEO Elon Musk Reacts To Apple Co-Founder Steve Jobs On Finding Top Talent: ‘You Build Up These Pock

This statement comes in the wake of a significant market correction that saw major cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum, start Q2 in the red. The price of Ethereum dropped by over 8% on Monday.

Why It Matters: Ethereum is already in the red, slipping 1.4%, over a 30-day period. However, since the year began, the second-largest cryptocurrency has shot up over 48%. This YTD gain is still less than Bitcoin’s BTC/USD nearly 58% gain.

Ethereum registered an all-time high of $4,891.70 on Nov. 16, 2021, while Bitcoin has rediscovered fresh highs more recently on Mar 14, 2024, when it shot up to $$73,750.07.

Martinez’s latest prediction aligns with his earlier views about Ethereum’s near future. He said recently that if Ethereum breaches the $3,400 support level, it could face a significant correction.

Price Action: At the time of writing, Ethereum traded 4.6% lower over 24 hours at $3,388.35, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo Courtesy: alfernec on Shutterstock.com

Read Next: ”Bond King’ Bill Gross Bets Against Trump’s Newly-Listed Stock: ‘Genius…With The Courage To Sell DJT Options’

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.