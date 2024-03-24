Book Of Meme Outperforms 'Dogecoin Killer' Shiba Inu, 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Says Buy Bitcoin, Gold Amid China's Economic Woes And More: This Week In Cryptocurrency

Loading... Loading...

It’s been a tumultuous week in the world of cryptocurrencies. Meme coins made unexpected strides, major cryptocurrencies took a dive, and well-known figures made bold predictions and critiques. Here’s a closer look at what transpired over the weekend.

Book Of Meme Outperforms ‘Dogecoin Killer’ – In an otherwise underwhelming market for meme coins, Book Of Meme BOME/USD distinguished itself by reporting a 6.4% price surge and a 13.4% increase in trading volume on Sunday. Notably, its trading volume of $1.5 billion greatly surpassed that of the so-called “Dogecoin Killer,” Shiba Inu SHIB/USD. BOME was also given a boost by the announcement from Binance that it will be listed on its spot market and futures platform. Read the full article here.

Major Cryptocurrencies Plunge – Tuesday witnessed a sharp drop in the prices of major cryptocurrencies, resulting in over $650 million worth being liquidated in a single day. The sell-off was triggered by Bitcoin’s BTC/USD price falling below $63,000, which in turn led to an 8% decrease in market capitalization over 24 hours, at the time. Read the full article here.

Robert Kiyosaki’s Investment Advice Amidst China’s Economic Instability – ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ Author, Robert Kiyosaki, made a case for investing in gold, silver, and Bitcoin instead of stocks and bonds. He attributed his advice to China’s unstable economy and its “foolish” and “desperate” strategy of borrowing money to prop up its stock market. Read the full article here.

10x Research Predicts Bitcoin Dip – A report from 10x Research predicted a dip in Bitcoin’s price, a forecast that has since proven accurate with the cryptocurrency dropping 13% over the past week. The report identified several risk factors and highlighted potential critical support levels if the current retracement continues. Read the full article here.

Peter Schiff Accuses CNBC of Bitcoin Bias – Bitcoin critic Peter Schiff accused CNBC's Squawk Box of promoting Bitcoin’s gains while ignoring its losses. He pointed out the absence of coverage when Bitcoin dropped 6% overnight, despite the network’s usual focus on the cryptocurrency’s positive gains. Read the full article here.

