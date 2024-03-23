Shiba Inu Burn Intensifies, Millions Of Tokens Destroyed: 'If Someone Can Pull Miracle Recovery It's SHIB'

Loading... Loading...

Meme coin Shiba Inu SHIB/USD, the world's second-biggest meme cryptocurrency, has seen a significant surge in SHIB tokens permanently removed from circulation, marking a notable milestone in its journey.

Despite recent market downturns, SHIB's price is on a path to recovery, showcasing the resilient spirit of its community.

The latest data from the Shibburn tracking platform indicates a 103.45% increase in SHIB tokens being burned over the last 24 hours, with 34,681,610 SHIB tokens sent to inaccessible wallets through four separate transactions.

This initiative to burn SHIB tokens is a community-driven effort to reduce the overall supply of the meme coin, thereby enhancing its scarcity and potential value.

Amid the broader cryptocurrency market's recovery, SHIB's marketing lead, Lucie, has expressed optimism about the meme coin's potential.

In a post on X, she said she expects SHIB to reach a new all-time high, possibly before or shortly after the upcoming Bitcoin halving event in late April.

Meanwhile as SHIB trades at $0.00002808, the community and investors alike are keenly watching its trajectory, hoping for a return to its peak price of $0.00008845 achieved in October 2021.

Image generated using artificial intelligence with Midjourney.