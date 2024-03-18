Solana, BOME Buzz On Social Media Despite Price Plunge: What's Going On?

Solana’s native token, SOL SOL/USD, along with The Book of Meme BOME/USD, a meme coin developed on the Solana blockchain, has seen a spike in attention within the crypto community on social media platforms.
What Happened: According to social analytics firm Santiment, these tokens have dominated discussions across various networks.
Santiment in a post wrote, “$BOME and $SOL are the top two trending assets across X [formerly Twitter], Reddit, Telegram, and 4Chan due to their outperforming the markets as of late. The crowd continues to regard Solana and associated meme coins as viable alternatives to Ethereum-based projects.”
Following its launch on March 10, BOME witnessed an 82% surge in price. On March 16, cryptocurrency exchange Binance added BOME perpetual futures to its platform.
See More: Dogecoin HODLERs Are Beating Shiba Inu With 57% Landing In Profits, IntoTheBlock Data Reveals
Santiment tracked a significant rise in mentions of “SOL” on social media, totaling 322 mentions. This buzz mirrors a similar spike from late December when the cryptocurrency’s value hit $125, eventually declining to $85.
Current data from Google Trends shows that interest in “Solana” has hit a score of 100 globally.
This comes with a surge in trading activity for meme coins on the Solana network. Data provided by DefiLlama showed that decentralized exchange (DEX) volume on Solana reached a record $3.802 billion on Saturday.
Why It Matters: On March 16, BOME experienced a price correction, leading to a nearly 50% decrease within 24 hours. Concurrently, investor sentiment seemed to tilt towards selling.
On the technical side, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the 30-minute chart revealed signs of bullish momentum, crossing back over the neutral 50 mark on Sunday. However, despite this positive price action, the On-Balance Volume (OBV) has been on a downward trend over the last 36 hours, which means that selling pressure persists and buyers are yet to take control.
Price Action: At the time of writing, the price of BOME was $0.015 down 22.82% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.
Read Next: Here’s How Much You Should Invest In Shiba Inu Today For A $1M Payday If SHIB Hits 1 Cent?
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.