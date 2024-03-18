Elon Musk Posted A Photo Of His Dog Wearing A Hat On St. Patrick's Day And Now Dogwifhat Is Surging 32% — Leaving DOGE, SHIB In The Dust

Loading... Loading...

Dogwifhat WIF/USD, a meme coin running on the Solana SOL/USD blockchain, has seen its value increase by 32%, leaving behind its rivals Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Shiba Inu SHIB/USD.

What Happened: The spike in Dogwifhat’s price occurred shortly after tech billionaire Elon Musk tweeted an image of his dog garbed in a St. Patrick’s Day hat.

St. Patrick’s Day is a cultural and religious holiday celebrated on March 17, commemorating St. Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland. Wearing green hats and other attire is a symbol of the occasion, representing the Irish tradition, folklore, and the association of green with the Emerald Isle.

At the time of writing, DOGE and SHIB were up 3% and 8% respectively.

The WIF token features marketing materials depicting dogs wearing hats, similar to Musk’s tweeted image, which included a Shiba Inu dog among the three hatted canines showcased.

This comes with a surge in trading activity for meme coins on the Solana network. Data provided by DefiLlama showed that decentralized exchange (DEX) volume on Solana SOL/USD reached a record $3.802 billion on Saturday.

Specifically, WIF reached over $568 million in trading volume within 24 hours, outstripping BONK BONK/USD, another dog-themed token, which recorded $359 million during the same period.

Why It Matters: Last week, a cryptocurrency trader took to realizing profits from their Dogwifhat investment.

By selling 25% of their Dogwifhat holdings at an average price of $2.95, the trader collected $1.65 million. This transaction accounted for roughly 85% of the individual’s total net worth. "Hanging on to as much as I can for as long as I can tolerate."

Price Action: At the time of writing, the price of WIF was $2.93, up 32% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

