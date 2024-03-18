Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Surge Amid Selling Pressure Over The Weekend: Analyst Says King Crypto To Reach $100K-$150K Post Halving In April

Major cryptocurrencies rose on Sunday evening with Bitcoin encountering selling pressure following its recent all-time highs.
|Cryptocurrency
|Gains +/-
|Price (Recorded 9:30 p.m. EDT)
|Bitcoin BTC/USD
|+2.16%
|$67,724
|Ethereum ETH/USD
|+0.91%
|$3,598
|Dogecoin DOGE/USD
|+3.54%
|$0.15
What Happened: Following a record-breaking week, Bitcoin encountered a notable increase in selling pressure, marked by a succession of declining lows and unsuccessful recovery attempts.
Throughout the weekend, selling persisted, however, the market optimism seems to recover back as BTC nears $68,000.
In the last 24 hours, CoinGlass data revealed that over 105,344 traders faced liquidation, resulting in a total of $289.28 million in liquidations. The most substantial liquidation occurred on OKX-ETH-USDT-SWAP, with a value of $7.11 million.
Top Gainer (24 Hour)
|Cryptocurrency
|Gains +/-
|Price (Recorded 9:30 p.m. EDT)
|Dogwifhat WIF/USD
|+32.34%
|$3.08
|NEAR NEAR/USD
|+20.85%
|$8.46
|Render RNDR/USD
|+15.70%
|$13.02
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $2.60 trillion, showing a 5.85% decrease in the past 24 hours.
Stock futures were little changed on Sunday as Wall Street anticipated insights on monetary policy from the Federal Reserve in the upcoming week.
S&P 500 futures saw a slight uptick of 0.1%. Meanwhile, Dow Jones Industrial Average futures remained near the flatline, and Nasdaq-100 futures experienced a 0.2% increase.
Analyst Notes: Cryptocurrency analyst Michael Van de Poppe believes that Bitcoin has likely reached its peak value before the halving.
"Perhaps, liquidity around the highs will be taken, but I think we’ll rotate towards altcoins in the coming period. Ultimately, Bitcoin <$60K is still a potential one."
Pseudonymous analyst Skew, identified specific price ranges between $60,000 and $64,000.
"Majority of the selling has been driven by takers (market selling). Constant spot selling since $74K especially from coinbase & binance."
Crypto Tony predicts a key benchmark of $69,000 as the critical level for bullish momentum for BTC. "Short term may be a pullback and consolidation if we remain below that level for the next few weeks."
On-chain analyst Ali Martinez suggested that market makers might be aiming to capitalize on a substantial liquidity pool within the $50,000 to $49,000 range before a potential surge in Bitcoin’s value. "Still, we can’t underestimate the buying pressure from $BTC ETFs we have seen lately."
Austin Arnold, a crypto market analyst and the founder of “Altcoin Daily,” discussed the potential post-halving projections for bitcoin.
Arnold predicted that Bitcoin could potentially double in value within 12 months, reaching a range between $100,000 to $150,000, guided by the fundamental principle of supply and demand.
Photo by Igor Faun on Shutterstock
