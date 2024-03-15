Bitcoin's Record Rally Could Face Turmoil From Microstrategy's Debt-Fueled Buys, Warns JPMorgan

Amid the soaring heights of Bitcoin’s BTC/USD value, JPMorgan has raised a red flag concerning the potential market risks posed by MicroStrategy Incorporated and its debt-driven Bitcoin buying spree.
What Happened: JPMorgan analysts, including Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou, have voiced concerns that MicroStrategy’s leveraged Bitcoin investments might amplify a market downturn in the future, Business Insider reported on Friday. With Bitcoin’s price breaching $73,000, the company’s strategy of accumulating Bitcoin aggressively has led to a portfolio of 205,000 bitcoins valued at over $14 billion.
Under CEO Michael Saylor‘s direction, MicroStrategy has poured $1 billion into Bitcoin this year, adding to a similar amount invested previously. These acquisitions were financed through debt, and the company plans to issue an additional $500 million in convertible debt for more Bitcoin purchases.
Other market observers, such as Galaxy CEO Mike Novogratz, concur with the concerns about the market’s excessive leverage. Novogratz predicts a market correction to the $50,000 range, pointing to the high leverage among new ETFs and retail investors.
Why It Matters: Earlier this month, there was a pullback in MicroStrategy stock, which had surged over 130% in the last month. This was after the company announced a proposed offering to purchase more Bitcoin.
Following this, the company’s move to acquire additional Bitcoin through a $500 million convertible note sale, which analysts saw as a bold bet by CEO Michael Saylor, reinforcing his strong belief in Bitcoin as an investment.
Moreover, a technical analysis warning sign for Bitcoin, is a “rising wedge” pattern on its price chart, indicating a potential pullback.
