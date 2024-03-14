Dogwifhat's 'Hat Stays On While I Count To $10,' Says Arthur Hayes After Price Catapults 26% Higher

Loading... Loading...

Solana’s standout performer Dogwifhat WIF/USD recorded a 26% gain in a single day.

What Happened: Arthur Hayes, co-founder of BitMEX and a vocal supporter of Dogwifhat, said in his latest post “the hat stays on while I count to $10.”

"Macro guru" Raoul Paul highlighted significant WIF gains over the past three months amid the crypto frenzy in his latest tweet. He mentioned holding less than 2% of WIF in his portfolio and expressed enjoyment in the fun.

According to Lookonchain data, a WIF trader with 8.18 million tokens sold them for 2,031 SOL, worth $142,000, at 10x profit, now worth $23.25 million. If the trader had held onto them until today, they would be worth more than $23 million.

The meme coin hit the donation target to be displayed on the Vegas Sphere, making it the second big marketing stunt after "putting a hat on the bull."

Also Read: 'Shiba Inu Killer' Dogwifhat Bites Off Another 33% Gain - This Trader Missed Out On $700 Million In Dog Money

Why It Matters: Dogwifhat has outpaced leaders Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Shiba Inu SHIB/USD, which posted gains of 5% and 0.6% respectively.

Its valuation soared to $3.1 billion, putting it ahead of Bonk BONK/USD and Floki Inu FLOKI/USD, standing at $2.2 billion and $2.7 billion respectively.

Crypto content creator and investor Jake noted revenues, attention and success as the three reason as to why Coinbase might list WIF in 2024.

A heavily followed crypto trader, Suganarium foresees WIF going into price discovery. “Long your longs.”

Notable trader, Bluntz Capital tweeted,

After surging to $2 billion market capitalization, Dogwifhat has easily raced ahead of the $3 billion market capitalization, with prices approaching the $3 mark. With bullish sentiment surrounding the meme coin, the crypto community eagerly anticipates whether the token will reach $5 in March.

Read Next: Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Welcome Dogwifhat In $2B Market Cap Club: Why Do Dogs Dominate Cats in Crypto?

Image: Midjourney