Dogwifhat's 'Hat Stays On While I Count To $10,' Says Arthur Hayes After Price Catapults 26% Higher

Solana’s standout performer Dogwifhat WIF/USD recorded a 26% gain in a single day.
What Happened: Arthur Hayes, co-founder of BitMEX and a vocal supporter of Dogwifhat, said in his latest post “the hat stays on while I count to $10.”
"Macro guru" Raoul Paul highlighted significant WIF gains over the past three months amid the crypto frenzy in his latest tweet. He mentioned holding less than 2% of WIF in his portfolio and expressed enjoyment in the fun.
According to Lookonchain data, a WIF trader with 8.18 million tokens sold them for 2,031 SOL, worth $142,000, at 10x profit, now worth $23.25 million. If the trader had held onto them until today, they would be worth more than $23 million.
The meme coin hit the donation target to be displayed on the Vegas Sphere, making it the second big marketing stunt after "putting a hat on the bull."
Also Read: 'Shiba Inu Killer' Dogwifhat Bites Off Another 33% Gain - This Trader Missed Out On $700 Million In Dog Money
Why It Matters: Dogwifhat has outpaced leaders Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Shiba Inu SHIB/USD, which posted gains of 5% and 0.6% respectively.
Its valuation soared to $3.1 billion, putting it ahead of Bonk BONK/USD and Floki Inu FLOKI/USD, standing at $2.2 billion and $2.7 billion respectively.
Crypto content creator and investor Jake noted revenues, attention and success as the three reason as to why Coinbase might list WIF in 2024.
A heavily followed crypto trader, Suganarium foresees WIF going into price discovery. “Long your longs.”
Notable trader, Bluntz Capital tweeted,
After surging to $2 billion market capitalization, Dogwifhat has easily raced ahead of the $3 billion market capitalization, with prices approaching the $3 mark. With bullish sentiment surrounding the meme coin, the crypto community eagerly anticipates whether the token will reach $5 in March.
Read Next: Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Welcome Dogwifhat In $2B Market Cap Club: Why Do Dogs Dominate Cats in Crypto?
Image: Midjourney
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.