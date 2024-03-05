Bonk 'Isn't A Meme Coin Anymore' After Robinhood Crypto EU Listing, Member Of Crypto's Voting Council Says

Loading... Loading...

While Bonk BONK/USD is up 121% on the week, a Robinhood Crypto EU listing Tuesday did little to stop the selling pressure the popular meme coin is facing.

What Happened: Robinhood Crypto EU announced on its X, formerly Twitter, account that Bonk is now live for trading on Robinhood Crypto in select European Union jurisdictions.

The exchange notified users that they can buy, sell and trade on the app and earn a percentage of their trades back in Bitcoin.

Bonk also took to its official account to announce the launch of first public BONK Ecosystem game of MoonwalkFitness on Tuesday, March 5. The entry fee will be 1.234 million BONK tokens.

Read Also: Bonk Millionaire Resurfaces - 'From $16K To $12.7M ... To $3M And Now Back To $7.4M ... Only Just Beginning'

Why It Matters: Bonk boasts 24-hour trading volume of $1.85 billion, ahead of Dogwifhat’s $401.7 million and Floki’s $907.5 million, per CoinMarketCap data.

Bonk ranks sixth on Stocktwit's list of top trending symbols.

Bonk ranks fourth by social activity among meme coins, based on a recent CryptoDep ranking, with 17,100 posts, 10.1 million interactions and 1.35% social dominance.

Traders remain upbeat about Bonk's fundamentals:

One pseudonymous trader anticipates further price upside for Bonk:

Following its significant run-up in the past week, Bonk is facing selling pressure, down 20% on the day at the time of writing.

Read Next: Meme Coin Mania: Can Solana's BONK, WIF Topple Dogecoin And Shiba Inu?

Image: Shutterstock