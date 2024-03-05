This Long-Time Dogecoin Bull Made A Valentine's Day Prediction About DOGE, SHIB Comebacks — Here's How It Is Playing Out

Loading... Loading...

Renowned crypto enthusiast David Gokhshtein anticipated a remarkable rally for both Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Shiba Inu SHIB/USD on Valentine’s Day this year.

What Happened: In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Gokhshtein expressed his unwavering belief in the potential resurgence of DOGE and SHIB. His tweet read: “I still believe that $DOGE and $SHIB will make tremendous comebacks as well.”

Fast forward to today, and Gokhshtein noted that Dogecoin had hit the 20-cent level. The meme coin has rallied nearly 108.9% over 30 days. SHIB has shot up a whopping 351.5% in the same time frame.

The recent rally has pushed Shiba Inu back into the top 10 most valuable cryptocurrencies, with its market cap of $24.09 billion inching closer to Dogecoin’s $26.62 billion.

While Dogecoin is now the ninth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, Shiba Inu is the tenth-largest.

Why It Matters: At the time, when Gokhshtein posted on Valentine’s Day, each DOGE was trading at $0.086, while a SHIB was worth $0.000010. At the time of writing, DOGE has shot up to $0.185724 and SHIB to 0.000041. This translates into a gain of 115.96% for DOGE and 310% for SHIB.

This statement comes in the wake of a significant surge in the prices of both cryptocurrencies. Dogecoin experienced an 11.8% increase within 24 hours, marking a weekly uptick of over 104.5%, while Shiba Inu has seen an impressive 53% jump, taking its weekly gains to 300.14%.

