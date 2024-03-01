Bitcoin Analyst Advises 'Caution' After Whales Dump King Crypto Worth $4.8B, Says Crucial Indicator Has Flashed 'Sell Signal'

Loading... Loading...

A recent post by crypto analyst Ali Martinez indicates that Bitcoin BTC/USD whales have been offloading a significant amount of their BTC holdings, causing concern for investors and traders.

What Happened: According to the post, Bitcoin whales have sold over 80,000 BTC in the last three days, amounting to approximately $4.8 billion. This substantial sell-off has raised a red flag for market participants, urging them to exercise caution.

Martinez wrote, “Investors and traders are advised to proceed with caution!”

Why It Matters: This massive sell-off by Bitcoin whales comes on the heels of an optimistic prediction for Bitcoin’s future. Just a day before, Alex Thorn, Head of Firmwide Research at Galaxy Digital, forecasted that Bitcoin was on track to hit a new all-time high within weeks. Thorn attributed the recent surge in Bitcoin’s price to the influx of institutional investments, with Bitcoin ETFs recording a net $576 million of BTC, marking BlackRock’s largest-ever day of inflows.

However, this recent sell-off by Bitcoin whales has sparked concern among investors and traders, raising questions about the potential impact on Bitcoin’s price and the broader market. The sell-off coincides with a drop in Bitcoin mining stocks, which occurred despite a surge in the leading cryptocurrency’s price. Gold advocate and Bitcoin critic Peter Schiff highlighted the decline in Bitcoin mining stocks, suggesting it could be a sign of trouble ahead for Bitcoin and its related ETFs.

