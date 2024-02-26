Ethereum Surpasses $3,000; Flare Emerges As Top Gainer

by Avi Kapoor, Benzinga Staff Writer
February 26, 2024 9:30 AM | 1 min read
Bitcoin BTC/USD moved lower, while the cryptocurrency prices remained above the key $51,000 level on Monday.

Ethereum ETH/USD, however, recorded gains, trading above the key $3,000 mark this morning.

Flare FLR/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Worldcoin WLD/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap fell to $1.98 trillion, recording a 24-hour decline of 0.3%. BTC was trading lower by 0.9% at $51,139 while ETH rose by around 0.8% to $3,057 on Monday.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:

Gainers

 

Flare FLR/USD
Price: $0.04744
24-hour gain: 20.2%

Mantle MNT/USD
Price: $0.8767
24-hour gain: 9.6%

VeChain VET/USD
Price: $0.0487
24-hour gain: 8.7%

ApeCoin APE/USD
Price: $1.95
24-hour gain: 8.5%

Theta Network THETA/USD
Price: $1.42
24-hour gain: 8.1%

Losers

 

Worldcoin WLD/USD
Price: $8.13
24-hour drop: 9.6%

SingularityNET AGIX/USD
Price: $0.717
24-hour drop: 6.6%

Blur BLUR/USD
Price $0.7305
24-hour drop: 5.5%

Kaspa KAS/USD
Price: $0.1639
24-hour drop: 5.5%

Filecoin FIL/USD
Price: $7.88
24-hour drop: 5.2%

