'Bitboy Has The Most Insane Story Of All Time': Crypto Influencer Ben Armstrong Wins Bizarre Boxing Fight

The crypto world once again showed off its unique culture as former millionaire influencer Ben Armstrong, also known as "Bitboy," faced off against memecoin developer “More Light” in a fight that had more at stake than just pride.

What Happened: Hosted by Karate Combat in Mexico on Feb. 24, bets favored More Light going into the event but Armstrong emerged victorious after three intense rounds:

Armstrong tweeted his appreciation for his opponent after the fight, saying he trained extremely hard and was mentally prepared "to the fullest."

His "who's next" tweet may or may not suggest Armstrong is ready to take on other industry figures.

Pseudonymous influencer Ultraxbt aptly summarized the idiosyncratic nature of the fight, saying Armstrong has "the most insane story of all time" and lauding his "amazing story arc."

Why It Matters: This physical battle had immediate repercussions in the digital realm, with associated memecoins BEN and HarryPotterObamaSonic10Inu, commonly known for its ironic $BITCOIN ticker, experiencing wild price fluctuations.

As Armstrong declared victory, the price of $BITCOIN (not to be confused with actual Bitcoin) took a dive, while BEN surged, reflecting the unpredictable nature of memecoins tied to real-world events.

Thus, the fight once again highlighted how memecoins act as monetized measure of attention markets, demonstrated by examples like the Trump-related MAGA Memecoin.

