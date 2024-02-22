Loading... Loading...

The latest ‘Solana SOL/USD Killer’ Sei SEI/USD has risen 55% this year, outperforming SOL.

What Happened: At the time of writing, SEI was trading at $0.88.

Solana has seen an increase of 2% in 2024. This performance comes after Solana’s rally in December 2023, where it soared over 40%, breaking the $100 mark.

Solana-based Dog-themed meme coins have captured traders’ attention, with assets such as BONK BONK/USD seeing a 20% surge in 2024.

BONK's value skyrocketed by 14,000% in 2023, reaching $0.000025. Although BONK has retracted 60% from its peak, it retains a high profile in trading volumes.

The Sei Network, on the other hand, is also capitalizing on meme coins. Meme coins like SEIYAN, which draw inspiration from the “Dragon Ball” rose 54% in 2024.

MILLI, another meme coin, which currently is in the pre-launch phase is also climbing the popularity ladder on the Sei Network. Touted as a rival to BONK, MILLI described itself as: “Born with a flash of inspiration and rooted in a bonded friendship. Milli is not just top speed, it’s the general mindset for the pole position!”

Why It Matters: The Sei Network debuted in August 2023, quickly making its mark by achieving over $1 billion in trading volume within a day. This volume nearly surpassed that of Bitcoin and Ethereum combined.

Sei was developed as a Layer 1 blockchain, part of the Cosmos ecosystem.

Image by CryptoFX on Shutterstock