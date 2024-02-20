Mark Cuban Benefits From Surge In This Ethereum-Based AI Token — Portfolio Climbs $180K In A Single Week

Loading... Loading...

Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban has witnessed a surge in his crypto investments, registering an increase of over $180,000 in value.

What Happened: Data from Arkham Intelligence shows, this sharp 40% rise within the last week has been largely attributed to the performance of a particular Ethereum ETH/USD based AI-related token within his holdings.

Artificial Liquid Intelligence ALI/USD an AI-focused cryptocurrency based on ETH blockchain saw its value skyrocket by more than 100% over seven days.

ALI experienced a 32% increase in just 24 hours, with trading volumes surging by 40% to reach $3.7 million.

The boost in AI tokens emerged in the wake of OpenAI’s latest text-to-video generator named Sora. Other AI-linked tokens have followed suit, with both Ocean Protocol’s OCEAN OCEAN/USD and Fetch. AI’s FET FET/USD enjoyed a rise of over 10%. Moreover, TokenFi’s TOKEN TOKEN/USD climbed as high as 15%.

Why It Matters: The surge in AI-token rally also comes as Ethereum’s co-creator, Vitalik Buterin said on X the potential for artificial intelligence to be utilized in the examination of smart contracts.

Meanwhile, Cuban fell prey to a crypto scam in September 2023. The incident led to a loss of about $870,000. Cuban disclosed to DL News that he had lost 5 ETH to the scammer.

“Someone got me for 5 ETH. I went on MetaMask for the first time in months. They must have been watching,” Cuban said.

Previous blockchain data revealed that last month Cuban relocated a sum—$2.827 million in MATIC tokens—to the Coinbase exchange. Transactions of this magnitude often incite speculation about potential future sell-offs.

Photo by Kathy Hutchins on Shutterstock

Price Action: At the time of writing, ETH was trading at $2,929, up 0.20% over the past 24 hours, as reported by Benzinga Pro.

