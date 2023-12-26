Ethereum Layer-2 Token Surges 12%, Shrugging Off Mark Cuban's Moves, As Price Tops $1: Analyst Foresees Polygon 'On The Verge Of A Breakout'

Loading... Loading...

Polygon’s native token, MATIC MATIC/USD, has recorded an increase of 12% in the last 24 hours, outperforming cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD, which both experienced a decline of 2% each at the time of reporting.

What Happened: This momentum for MATIC came to the attention of big investors, colloquially known as “whales,” who have been accumulating cryptocurrency.

Analytical data from IntoTheBlock indicates a more than 25% increase in the holdings of MATIC by whales — entities with holdings valued between $100,000 and $1 million — over the past month.

This comes as entrepreneur Mark Cuban, transferred $2.827 million worth of MATIC to Coinbase on Tuesday, data from Etherscan shows. In cases where large sums are moved to exchanges, there can be concerns about potential sell-offs.

On the contrary, the trading activity for MATIC has bumped up by 180% in the last 24 hours, with trading volumes hitting the $1.9 billion mark.

After transferring funds to Coinbase, evaluations of the billionaire’s three publicly recognized cryptocurrency wallets on Arkham Intelligence reveal that only an estimated $50 worth of MATIC remains in his possession.

Why It Matters: At the time of writing, MATIC surpassed $1 level, trading at $1.01.

On the technical front, cryptocurrency analyst Ali Martinez provided insights into MATIC’s price trajectory. He said, "Polygon is on the verge of a breakout from a symmetrical triangle. A sustained weekly candlestick close above $0.96 could propel $MATIC towards $1.73!"

