Biden Sports 'Laser Eyes' Following Super Bowl, Fans Connect It To Bitcoin

Amid the celebrations following the Kansas City Chiefs’ victory over the San Francisco 49ers in the 2024 Super Bowl, United States President Joe Biden unexpectedly sported Bitcoin laser eyes.

What Happened: Biden posted a photo on X adorned with a laser eye with the caption, "Just like we drew it up."

Although the laser-eye profile image seems to be an extension of the “Dark Brandon” meme—a representation of Biden's online persona celebrated by his supporters—it’s interpreted by many in the cryptocurrency space as a nod to Bitcoin BTC/USD.

David Gokhstein, founder at Gokhshtein Media responded and said, "We're replacing the Dollar with Bitcoin?"

Another X user known as WhalePanda commented on the possibility of "cultural appropriation" by the President.

The laser eyes meme originated back in 2017 when a Twitter user posted an image of himself with digitally altered red laser eyes proclaiming his intent to buy Bitcoin. Since then, the symbol has been widely adopted by Bitcoin supporters, aiming to cultivate enthusiasm for the cryptocurrency, including the unmet aspiration of pushing Bitcoin to $100,000.

Why It Matters: In September 2023, Biden revealed a special thermal mug. Initially showing him wearing sunglasses, the mug, once filled with a hot beverage, would transform to display laser eyes.

The symbol has come a long way, gracing the social media profiles of celebrities such as NFL icon Tom Brady, socialite Paris Hilton, and tech mogul Elon Musk.

President Nayib Bukele of El Salvador made history in 2021 by becoming the first national leader to adopt the ‘laser eyes’ meme on X. This move was in celebration of the country's landmark decision to legalize bitcoin as an official currency. The Salvadoran Congress solidly backed President Bukele’s proposal with an impressive majority, passing the Bitcoin Law with 62 votes out of 84.

Photo by Fotophoto on Shutterstock

Price Action: BTC was trading at $48,147, up 0.12% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

