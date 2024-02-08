CleanSpark Stock Climbs On Strong Q1 Results

Loading... Loading...

CleanSpark, Inc. CLSK shares are climbing after the company reported its first-quarter financial results after the bell Thursday. Here's a look at the highlights.

The Details:

CleanSpark reported quarterly earnings of 14 cents per share, a 130.43% increase over losses of 46 cents per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $73.79 million, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $70.41 million by 4.79% and representing a 165.24% increase over sales of $27.82 million year-over-year.

CleanSpark also reported its current hashrate surpasses 12.5 EH/s

“This quarter’s performance is a powerful reminder of what we’re capable of when we channel our collective efforts towards a common goal. Importantly, it sets the stage for what’s to come,” said CleanSpark CEO Zach Bradford.

“In a single quarter we have covered nearly half the distance to reach our total revenue from last year. We beat all consensus estimates across the board, including revenue, EPS, and profitability. This achievement is not just a number—it’s a reflection of our growing efficiency, our strategic acquisitions, and our deep commitment to smart growth,” Bradford continued.

CLSK Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, CleanSpark shares are trading up 9.05% after-hours at $11.45 at the time of publication.

