Loading... Loading...

Television star Larry David was one of many celebrities appearing in commercials for cryptocurrency companies, including an ad during Super Bowl LVI.

A recent interview with the “Curb Your Enthusiasm” creator shows how he feels about the gig today.

What Happened: Super Bowl LVI featured several commercials that revolved around cryptocurrency companies. The ads came just months before the bankruptcy of cryptocurrency platform FTX and several other companies.

David appears in the FTX ad where he expressed skepticism of the platform and cryptocurrency.

"The next big thing is here, even if Larry can't see it," FTX used in promotion of the ad.

But, ironically, David had a right to be apprehensive.

"I asked people, friends of mine who were well versed in this stuff, ‘should I do this ad?'" David said of the Super Bowl commercial while promoting the 12th and final season of "Curb Your Enthusiasm."

David says his friends assured him that cryptocurrency and FTX were "totally on the up and up."

"So, like an idiot, I did it."

Cryptocurrency investors are now suing David and several other celebrities, claiming they were misled by FTX and its advertisements.

"I'm in a class action lawsuit, which I would love to be a part of it,” he added.

David said part of his salary from FTX was in cryptocurrency.

Loading... Loading...

"So, I lost a lot of money."

Related Link: EXCLUSIVE: Crypto Asset Class Going ‘Down In Flames,’ So Tom Brady, Steph Curry Likely Safe In FTX Ponzi Case, Sports Biz Expert Says

Why It's Important: Nicknamed the crypto bowl by some, Super Bowl LVI saw multiple companies advertise their cryptocurrency products.

The ad featuring David was one of the most talked about commercials. It also saw FTX giveaway Bitcoin BTC/USD as part of a promotion during the big game based on the time the ad aired.

The 12th season of "Curb Your Enthusiasm" premieres on HBO, which is a unit of Warner Bros. Discovery WBD, on Feb. 4.

David has been doing several interviews ahead of the premiere, which included an appearance on "The Today Show" Thursday. David was trending on Twitter Thursday for a video circulating that showed him appearing to hit Sesame Street character Elmo.

BTC Price Action: Bitcoin trades at $42,487.63 on Thursday versus a 52-week trading range of $19,628.25 to $48,969.37.

Bitcoin traded between $41,950.94 and $42,693.05 on Feb. 13, 2022, the day which Super Bowl LVI aired.

Read Next: Elon Musk Was Asked About GOP Support, Gun Control By Larry David At A Wedding: ‘Do You Want To Murder Kids In Schools?’