How Much Does Bitcoin Need To Hit For Tesla To Break Even On Initial $1.5B Investment?

Loading... Loading...

Elon Musk's Electric vehicle powerhouse Tesla Inc's TSLA Bitcoin BTC/USD stash stands at 9,720 units after making sizable sales in early 2021 and mid-2022.

What Happened: Tesla’s financial leap into Bitcoin began with a $1.5 billion investment, which saw the company scoop up 43,200 BTC at $34,722.22 each.

In March 2021, the company trimmed its holdings by 4,320 BTC. A significant sell-off occurred over a year later when Tesla let go of 29,160 BTC.

Recent numbers crunched from Tesla’s fourth quarterly earnings indicate no fresh crypto transactions.

The current trading price of Bitcoin is $40,007 at the time of writing.

To calculate the BTC price at which Tesla’s investment would be recovered, we divide the total initial investment amount by the total number of BTC they currently hold.

Therefore, the price of Bitcoin would need to reach approximately $154,320.99 for Tesla’s remaining BTC holdings to cover their initial investment of $1.5 billion.

See More: Dogecoin HODLERs Are Beating Shiba Inu With 57% Landing In Profits, IntoTheBlock Data Reveals

Why It Matters: Tesla ranks fourth among publicly traded companies with the most significant Bitcoin portfolios, trailing behind Michael Saylor's MicroStrategy, Galaxy Digital Holdings and Marathon Digital Holdings, as per data from Coingecko.

In other financial news, Tesla disclosed a fourth-quarter revenue of $25.17 billion, marking a 3% increase year-over-year but falling short of the anticipated $25.62 billion. The automotive revenue reached $21.56 billion, showing a 1% growth from the previous year.

Despite the revenue increase, Tesla's earnings per share stood at 71 cents, narrowly missing analyst consensus estimates of 74 cents per share.

Price Action: At the time of writing, Bitcoin was trading at $40,060 up 0.52% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro. Tesla shares are down 3% to $201.95 in after-hours trading Wednesday versus a 52-week trading range of $138.07 to $299.29. Shares of Tesla are up 44% over the last year as of Wednesday's close.

Read Next: Here’s How Much You Should Invest In Shiba Inu Today For A $1M Payday If SHIB Hits 1 Cent?

Photo by Rcc_Btn on Shutterstock