Solana Mobile Reportedly Gearing Up For Releasing Another Crypto Smartphone

Loading... Loading...

Solana SOL/USD Mobile is reportedly gearing up to introduce a second model to the market.

What Happened: The new handset is expected to retain the hallmark features that defined its forerunner, the Saga — including an integrated crypto wallet, specialized Android software, and access to a dedicated “dApp store” for decentralized applications. However, what sets this upcoming device apart is its more affordable price tag and revised hardware components, reported CoinDesk, citing sources.

Originally priced at $1,000 at its launch last year, the Saga saw a price drop following an initially lackluster reception. Currently, Saga smartphones are fetching bids upwards of $3,200 on eBay.

The rise in Saga’s market performance can be tied to the distribution of SOL meme token BONK BONK/USD that came with the phone. These meme tokens effectively offset the cost of the smartphone, leading to a rapid sellout when this perk became known.

See More: Dogecoin HODLERs Are Beating Shiba Inu With 57% Landing In Profits, IntoTheBlock Data Reveals

Why It Matters: Earlier in December, Solana Saga smartphones, which initially struggled to attract buyers, reached up to $5,000 on eBay.

Since their market entry on May 8, each Solana Saga phone has come bundled with an enticing bonus for crypto fans — an airdrop of 30 million Bonk tokens.

Solana did not respond to Benzinga’s request to comment, at the time of publishing.

Price Action: At the time of writing, BONK was trading at $0.00001381, down 3.83% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo by rafapress on Shutterstock

Read Next: Here’s How Much You Should Invest In Shiba Inu Today For A $1M Payday If SHIB Hits 1 Cent?