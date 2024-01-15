The Best Bitcoin ETF Commercials: BlackRock, Ark Invest, VanEck, Grayscale Start Marketing Push

Loading... Loading...

Several spot Bitcoin BTC/USD ETF issuers, such as BlackRock Inc BLK, Ark Invest, VanEck and Grayscale, are launching TV commercials advertising their Bitcoin exchange-traded funds, which attracted over $4 billion in trading volume on the first trading day.

Bitcoin ETF Marketing Battle Begins

The hard work for investment funds has only just begun. The evidence of that is in the flurry of TV commercial releases advertising the new Bitcoin ETFs that have been making the rounds on social media. They welcome Bitcoin on the big stage of asset classes as the funds start their marketing push toward a new demographic of potential investors.

The difference between these commercials and those of crypto-native firms - FTX comes to mind - is notable. Here is the ad for BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust IBIT:

Other ETF issuers went for a more "digital touch," highlighting how different age groups perceive Bitcoin differently. Ark Invest's ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF ARKB played on this theme in its commercial:

Notably, VanEck, a fund that has received much praise from the crypto industry for its grassroots marketing, went for the "explain Bitcoin to your parents" angle in its VanEck Bitcoin Trust HODL commercial:

Why Bitcoin ETFs Won't Sell Themselves

Experienced crypto investors know: if your coins have good marketing, you are onto a winner. In that sense, Bitcoin is no different than your favorite dog-themed meme coin.

CryptoKaduna, a well-regarded influencer in the space, tweeted a picture of BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, dubbing it: "Dev paid for marketing. Steady lads."

The rationale for this push is clear: investment funds find themselves in a cut-throat race to the bottom on fees, with several funds slashing fees to sub-0.5% or waiving them altogether in the early stages.

"Shark Tank" star Kevin O'Leary's take on this is that most funds will not survive this "fee war." He said in a Fox Business interview that ETFs add no value to him and that he would balk at the fees.

Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood begs to differ: her price target for one Bitcoin by 2030 is a lofty $1.5 million. Whether Bitcoin can achieve that will in no small part also depend on the prowess of Ark's sales force.

It's A Marathon, Not A Sprint

Eric Balchunas, senior ETF Analyst for Bloomberg, says BlackRock is on the right track with its commercial: "This is how you market to rich boomers, folks. [...] everything about it says “it’s ok now, the adults are here.”

So while the short term forecast for Bitcoin may be stormy, as former Goldman Sachs executive Raoul Pal put it: "The Real Run" could start soon.

Photo via Shutterstock.