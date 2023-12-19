New Solana-based Meme Coin Outperforms BONK, Surges 2000% In Less Than A Month

Loading... Loading...

Dogwifhat WIF/USD, a Solana SOL/USD based-token based on the popular Dogwifhat meme, has seen its value skyrocket over 2000% in less than a month, outperforming BONK BONK/USD another SOL-based meme coin that gained over 540% increase over the last 30 days.

What Happened: From its launch over Thanksgiving week, the token has gone up by over 2000%, climbing from a hundredth of a penny to almost $0.14 at the time of writing.

According to data from Coingecko, this increase has happened in less than a month.

The Dogwifhat frenzy has not been limited to meme coins either. It has spilled over to non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on the Solana network.

A collection of 550 Dogwifhat Solana NFTs launched this month and has already seen their value balloon. The cheapest item in the collection is now selling for 13.2 SOL, or $955 at the time of writing.

See More: Dogecoin HODLERs Are Beating Shiba Inu With 57% Landing In Profits, IntoTheBlock Data Reveals

Why It Matters: However, just a few days ago, these NFTs were selling for less than $15. In the last 24 hours, Dogwifhat has increased by 72%.

Solana has also seen a significant rise in value over the past few months, but the gains in BONK have surpassed it by far.

Read Next: Here’s How Much You Should Invest In Shiba Inu Today For A $1M Payday If SHIB Hits 1 Cent?