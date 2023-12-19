'Most Interesting Man' Jonathan Goldsmith Stars In Bitwise's Advertisement To Promote Bitcoin ETF Provider

Loading... Loading...

Jonathan Goldsmith, famously known as “the most interesting man in the world” from Dos Equis beer commercials, is now portraying his charisma in a Bitcoin BTC/USD ad for the cryptocurrency company Bitwise.

What Happened: Goldsmith, on Monday, is seen discussing Bitcoin in Bitwise’s new advertisement, reported Business Insider. Bitwise, alongside financial heavyweights BlackRock and Fidelity, is presently awaiting the green light from the Securities and Exchange Commission to offer a spot Bitcoin ETF to its clients.

Bitwise has been offering cryptocurrency futures-based ETFs for years and is now aiming to venture into the spot Bitcoin ETF market. The advertisement concludes with a tagline emphasizing Bitwise’s proficiency as “ETFs backed by crypto specialists.”

According to investor Anthony Pompliano, a huge marketing push is expected in the financial realm, with asset managers potentially spending over $100 million to draw investors to their ETFs. This could trigger a media storm, resulting in CEOs making regular TV appearances and a surge in ads across various channels.

Why It Matters: Judging from recent developments, the cryptocurrency markets have been buzzing with a wave of optimism about the potential approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs for the past three months. While many analysts are positive about the approval, some believe that non-approval could disrupt the industry.

In a meeting with the SEC, BlackRock discussed the proposed rule to allow a spot Bitcoin ETF. The SEC’s decision is eagerly awaited by 13 applicants with the approval window set between JaN. 5 to Jan. 10, 2024.

Goldsmith’s involvement in Bitwise’s campaign is also noteworthy. The actor joined Village Garage Distillery as Chief Storytelling Officer in November 2023, marking his return to the drinks industry.

