Polygon Labs Pulls The Plug On Open-Source Tool Used For Dogechain Development

Polygon MATIC/USD Labs, the primary developer of the Polygon blockchain ecosystem, has announced the discontinuation of ‘Polygon Edge,’ the software used for constructing Dogechain. Polygon Labs is now concentrating its efforts on ‘Polygon CDK,’ a blockchain framework built on zero-knowledge cryptography.

What Happened: According to a report by Coindesk on Thursday, Polygon Labs has stopped contributing to Polygon Edge, the open-source software utilized for creating Ethereum ETH/USD compatible networks. This software served as the foundation for Dogechain, a project to integrate DeFi into the Dogecoin DOGE/USD community.

Polygon Labs revealed in a blog post that its support for chain development within the Polygon ecosystem has transitioned to the Polygon CDK. This new framework, powered by zero-knowledge cryptography (“ZK”), is designed for building layer-2 blockchains.

Several initiatives, including Immutable, Astar, Canto, Gnosis Pay, and Manta Network, have pledged to use the Polygon CDK. Moreover, Polygon Labs is working on transitioning the Celo blockchain to a layer-2 network and is developing a new layer-2 network for the crypto exchange Kraken.

Why It Matters: Dogechain, which was started last year by developers linked to the Dogecoin community, used Polygon Edge as its open-source software template. Despite this, the project did not have the backing of leading figures within the Dogecoin community.

It remains uncertain how Polygon Labs’ decision will affect the operations and future plans of Dogechain. Polygon Labs has noted that while many projects began with Polygon Edge, many are expected to transition to the Polygon CDK.

