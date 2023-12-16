'Dogecoin Killer' Shiba Inu Positioned For Major Bullish Breakout, Says Prominent Crypto Analyst — But It Can Go The Other Way Round Too

Loading... Loading...

Prominent cryptocurrency analyst Ali Martinez foresees a major bullish breakout on the horizon for the self-proclaimed “Dogecoin DOGE/USD killer” Shiba Inu token SHIB/USD, but he also pointed out what will happen in case it “faces rejection.”

What Happened: On Friday, Martinez, a well-regarded crypto analyst, took to X (formerly Twitter) and said from September 2022 onwards, Shiba Inu has been transacting within a downward parallel channel.

He went on to say that SHIB is teetering on the edge of a bullish breakout, with a noteworthy twist. Martinez said, “Currently, $SHIB is testing a crucial resistance at the upper boundary of this pattern, around $0.000011.”

According to the analyst, a decisive weekly close above this level could potentially pave the way for a bullish rally toward the $0.000014 mark. On the flip side, a rejection at this juncture could result in a short-term drawback, with a possible pullback to $0.000008 before the anticipated bullish breakout.

Why It Matters: Last week, the Shiba Inu token witnessed an increase of more than 800%, resulting in the removal of 10 million SHIB from circulation. This uptick in the burn rate was largely due to a major transaction that incinerated over 10 million SHIB tokens.

Earlier this week, Shiba Inu outperformed its meme coin rivals like Dogecoin and Pepe PEPE/USD. At the time, cryptocurrency analyst Alan Santana suggested a potential pattern in Shiba Inu’s price movement, predicting sustained long-term growth.

Price Action: At the time of writing, SHIB was trading at $0.000010, down 0.47% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

