Feeling 'Lonely', Solana? Analyst Predicts 'Ethereum Killer' To Soar Over 450%, Reaching All-Time High Of $360 By 2025

A pseudonymous crypto analyst predicted that Solana SOL/USD could reach all-time highs of $360 by early 2025.

What Happened: Inmortal shared a chart on X, that shows the sixth-ranked cryptocurrency by market capitalization which is also called as “Ethereum ETH/USD killer” might climb to roughly $100 by year’s end, $200 by September 2024 and $360 by 2025. This would mean a 462% increase in its price.

"You look lonely, I can fix you," wrote the analyst on X.

SOL is currently trading downward at $64.81, surging over 4% in the last 24 hours. This is far from its all-time high of $260 set in November 2021.

Why It Matters: On the other hand, another analyst, Ali, hinted at a potential downturn in Solana’s market price. "Solana remains at risk of a price correction! The TD Sequential recently presented a sell signal on the $SOL weekly chart, while the RSI is in overbought territory. A spike in profit-taking could trigger a retracement to $47.6."

According to Ali, for Solana to dodge this adverse trend, it would need to “print a weekly candlestick close above $68.4 to invalidate the bearish outlook and aim for $108.”

Earlier in November, ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood said, "Solana is doing a really good job. Ether was faster and cheaper than Bitcoin BTC/USD [back] in the day — that's how we got Ether. Solana is even faster and [more] cost-effective than Ether."

Photo by Rafapress on Shutterstock

