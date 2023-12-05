Floki Jumps 16%, Outperforms Dogecoin And Shiba Inu, After Core Contributor Shares Update On Valhalla Game, TokenFi Platform

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Floki FLOKI/USD has seen a notable 16% surge in the last 24 hours, overshadowing the performance of meme cryptocurrencies like Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Shiba Inu SHIB/USD.

What Happened: At the time of publishing, FLOKI was trading at $0.000040. DOGE, SHIB were up 4% in the last 24 hours.

This comes as Floki core team member and Head of Operations, B, in an AMA with the Floki community talked about the much-anticipated Valhalla, a play-to-earn NFT metaverse game.

B emphasized the significance of the Valhalla project, stating, “Based on careful analysis of the data, and the fact that we can only do this mainnet launch once — and also due to the fact that the success of its launch could be of existential significance to Floki, we will only launch Valhalla mainnet during perfect market conditions.”

B also noted that for Floki, Valhalla bears more importance than even a Binance listing.

The Core Contributor added, "While BTC has been incredibly strong lately, it is important not to mistake the current market for a full bull run yet. It is a bull run, don't get me wrong… but not yet the kind of bull run in which you want to launch your most important product."

Why It Matters: With Bitcoin BTC/USD trading at a 2023 peak of $44,000, B says FLOKI is closely observing developments such as the potential "Bitcoin ETF approval, the upcoming Bitcoin Halving, and possible FED rate cuts."

On the latest launch of Floki's offspring TokenFi TOKEN/USD, B said, "There are a lot of reasons why I believe TokenFi will be the king of real world assets. TokenFi will be the most holistic tokenization platform in the world. Regardless of your crypto experience, you will be able to take the steps required to create your token or tokenize an asset, ensure quality liquidity for it, and make it overall more successful in just a few clicks and a lot faster than with other platforms."

At the time of writing, TokenFi was trading at $0.049, up 19% in the last 24 hours.

Photo by Maurice NORBERT on Shutterstock

