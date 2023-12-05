What's Going On With Coinbase Global Stock?

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN shares are trading higher Tuesday. Needham analyst John Todaro maintained Coinbase Global with a Buy and raised the price target from $120 to $160.

What To Know:

The Needham analyst note states that they see Coinbase as an attractive channel in which to play the growing crypto asset sector and also see institutional businesses becoming a larger market segment as crypto markets mature.

Bitcoin BTC/USD crossed the $42,000 mark again on Tuesday, and investors are eager to hear news regarding spot Bitcoin ETF application developments.

Coinbase shares have gained 70% over the past month amid the growing interest and renewed excitement in crypto markets.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, shares of COIN are trading well-above the stock's 50-day moving average of $88.38 and 14.06% of shares are being sold short.

COIN Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, Coinbase Global shares are up by 3.5% at $145.96 at the time of publication.

