MoonPay To Leverage Expertise Of Former Coinbase Executive Mike Lempres

On Thursday, MoonPay announced that Mike Lempres has joined the company board after serving on the boards of companies that include Bitstamp, Revolut US (where he was chair) and Coinbase.

Lempres has supported companies and founders with his extensive expertise across corporate governance, capital raises and executive functions such as hiring, compensation and retention.

“Mike joins us at a pivotal stage in our journey as both our product offering and the industry’s regulatory landscape evolve considerably,” MoonPay’s co-founder and CEO Ivan Soto-Wright said in a statement. The company plans to leverage Lempres’ experience in navigating regulatory challenges and building successful businesses.

At Coinbase, Lempres served in the role of chief legal and compliance officer and contributed significantly to the exchange’s IPO and rapid growth. Following his two-year service at Coinbase, he joined venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, where he was an advisor for more than two years.

Lempres also served in the public sector, holding senior posts for three separate presidential administrations and serving as mayor of Atherton, a town in San Mateo County, Calif.

