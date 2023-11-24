What's Going On With CleanSpark Inc Stock?

Loading... Loading... Loading...

CleanSpark, Inc. CLSK shares are trading higher Friday as Bitcoin BTC/USD reaches new 52-week highs amid volatility in crypto markets.

The Details:

CleanSpark shares are up by more than 11% Friday after Bitcoin marked a new 52-week high of $38,292.79.

Several recent catalysts have pushed crypto markets higher, including the election of libertarian and pro-cryptocurrency Argentine president Javier Milei, the DOJ settlement with Binance and the resignation of its CEO Changpeng Zhao.

Investors are also anticipating the possible approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF.

Shares of CLSK are moving on heavy trading volume Friday. According to data from Benzinga Pro, more than 14.8 million shares have already been traded in the session, surpassing the stock's 100-day average of 13.123 million shares.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, CleanSpark shares are trading above the stock's 50-day moving average of $4.05 and approaching its 52-week high of $7.59.

CLSK Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, CleanSpark shares are up by 11.6% at $5.43 at the time of publication.

