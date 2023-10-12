From Swiss Alps To Maldives: Luxury Hotels Where You Can Pay With Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin

Global luxury hotels are capitalizing on the cryptocurrency trend, offering their customers the chance to pay for their stays as well as additional services with digital assets.

What Happened: According to a recent report by Luxury Lifestyle Magazine, the luxury market is witnessing a surge in cryptocurrency payments. This shift is driven by the rising population of cryptocurrency millionaires eager to explore new avenues to expend their digital fortunes.

The following are five luxury hotels where Bitcoin BTC/USD and other cryptocurrencies can be used for payments:

The Chedi Andermatt: This plush hotel in the heart of the Swiss Alps accepts payments in Bitcoin and Ethereum, courtesy of a collaboration with Worldline and Bitcoin Suisse.

The Dolder Grand: This Swiss luxury hotel provides customers with the option to pay in Bitcoin, Ethereum ETH/USD , or Litecoin.

Burj al Arab: Situated in Dubai, this landmark hotel accepts Bitcoin payments, aligning with Dubai’s vision to evolve into a global epicentre for blockchain technology.

The Pavilions: This resort in Phuket, Thailand, facilitates payments in 40 different digital currencies through a partnership with Coindirect. This includes Bitcoin, Ethereum and even Dogecoin DOGE/USD

Soneva Hotels: Based in the Maldives, Soneva Hotels not only accepts Bitcoin and Ethereum payments but also offers guests the chance to acquire private villas on the islands with these digital currencies.

These luxury establishments are endorsing cryptocurrency as a safer and more convenient mode of transaction for their wealthy clientele.

