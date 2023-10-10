Tel Aviv's Crypto Innovators Launch Lifeline 'Crypto Aid Israel' To Support Crisis Hit Israelis

In light of the conflict escalation in Israel, the crypto community in Tel Aviv has risen to the occasion.

What Happened: Spearheaded by influential figures, a new Crypto Aid Israel initiative has been unveiled. The campaign seeks to gather funds to support Israelis impacted by the ongoing conflict.

The situation in Israel has grown increasingly dire from the Hamas incursion on the weekend. It has resulted in confrontations with the Israel Defense Force.

The current data reveals a tragic count of nearly 900 Israelis who’ve lost their lives, with a staggering 2,600+ injured.

Crypto Aid Israel has introduced a multi-sig wallet under the supervision of notable figures in the Web3 community.

This digital wallet is tailored to accept contributions in various cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD, USDT, and USDC.

To streamline the distribution of these funds, alliances are being formed with a premier Israeli bank and several government departments.

Fireblocks has come forward to offer its expertise in managing these crypto assets. A policy has been set in place to ensure transparency and security.

This mandates that a minimum of four out of the seven signatories give their approval for any fund movement. All these signatories are distinguished personalities in the Web3 sector.

Ben Samocha, the CEO of CryptoJungle, voiced his concerns and said, “Israel is currently under an unexpected onslaught from Hamas. Every Israeli is in a fight, not just for their existence but for their family’s safety. Through Crypto Aid Israel, our goal is to amass vital funds to offer sustenance and shelter to families who’ve been rendered homeless.”

“We also aim to provide medical and hygiene essentials to the affected Israeli populace. Our primary focus is on the children who’ve tragically been orphaned. We earnestly request everyone to donate and amplify our mission,” he added.

For potential contributors, a word of caution is in order. Given the potential for phishing scams and cyber threats, verifying the crypto wallet address with the one provided on the official Crypto Aid Israel website is imperative.

This ensures that your contributions reach the intended beneficiaries and do not fall into the hands of malicious entities.

Emerging as a collaborative relief effort, Crypto Aid Israel is championed by renowned Israeli Web3 entities. Their mission is to initiate a global fundraising movement to aid Israeli citizens in dire need of humanitarian assistance.

