Bitcoin's 20% Surge, Satoshi Nakamoto's Cryptic Tweet, Trump's NFT Sales And More: A Week In Cryptocurrency

This week was anything but dull in the world of finance and technology. Bitcoin BTC/USD surged past the $28,000 mark, a Twitter account associated with Satoshi Nakamoto reactivated after five years, a significant rise in ex-president Trump’s NFT sales was observed, and details about Sam Bankman-Fried‘s personal life were revealed. Let’s dive right into it.

Satoshi Nakamoto’s Twitter Account Reactivates

A Twitter account with the name Satoshi Nakamoto resurfaced on Monday after a five-year hiatus. While it's not confirmed that the account belonged to Nakamoto, the crypto community was intrigued by its cryptic message about Bitcoin.

Bitcoin Soars 20% Following Satoshi’s Tweet

Following the reactivation of the @satoshi account, Bitcoin saw a significant 20% rise. This is the first tweet from the account since 2018, and it has stirred up the crypto community.

Bitcoin Rockets Past $28,000

Bitcoin reached a six-week high, surpassing the $28,000 mark for the first time since August 17. Data from Santiment shows a significant accumulation of Bitcoin among 10,000 to 10,000 BTC wallets, totaling a substantial $1.17 billion since Sept. 1.

Trump’s NFT Sales Skyrocket 350%

Sales of Donald Trump's NFTs from his second collection have increased over 350% in the last 24 hours. The uptick in sales occurred as Rep. Kevin McCarthy was voted out as the Speaker of the House, raising the possibility of Trump assuming the position.

Sam Bankman-Fried’s Life in the Spotlight

Sam Bankman-Fried, the former CEO of FTX, sent his on-and-off again girlfriend a detailed list of the pros and cons of dating him. This revelation comes from Michael Lewis' latest book "Going Infinite," which delves into Bankman-Fried's personal life.

