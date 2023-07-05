Dogecoin Co-Creator Stays Loyal To Twitter, Mocks Twitter Clones With 'Wolf of Wall Street' Meme

Dogecoin DOGE/USD co-creator and crypto personality Billy Markus, better known as Shibetoshi Nakamoto, has made it clear that he has no plans of leaving Twitter.

What Happened: This comes amid the news of Meta Platforms Inc's META upcoming launch of its decentralized social media platform, “Threads.”

Markus took to Twitter to share a meme that perfectly captured his sentiment toward the proliferation of Twitter clones.

The meme featured Leonardo DiCaprio’s character from the movie “The Wolf of Wall Street,” with the text “My reaction every time I see people talking about yet another Twitter clone.” The accompanying image depicted DiCaprio’s character displaying determination and resilience, accompanied by the caption “I am not f**king leaving.”

Why It Matters: While the app recently made its appearance on Google Play Store and has now officially debuted on Apple’s iOS App Store, its release is slated for this Thursday, July 6.

However, Meta’s Threads is already drawing attention for its data collection concerns and facing skepticism from both Twitter’s co-founder Jack Dorsey and Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Cryptocurrency influencer Kyle Chassé conducted a Twitter poll, pitting “Team Twitter” against “Team Meta.” The poll saw an overwhelming majority of 87% supporting “Team Twitter.”

Price Action: At the time of writing, Dogecoin is trading at $0.069, up 1% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

