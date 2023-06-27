Milady Meme Coin Leaves Shiba Inu, Dogecoin In The Dust With 12% Weekly Jump: How Many Tokens Can You Buy For $1 Now?

Milady meme coin (LADYS) is up 12% in the last seven days, outshining the top two meme coins by market capitalization Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Shiba Inu SHIB/USD

What Happened: The surge in the overall crypto market, which was triggered by BlackRock’s filing for a Bitcoin ETF, has provided a boost to LADYS.

Another reason for the coin’s impressive performance could be the increase in sales of the Milady NFT, which has gone up by 63% over the last seven days, data from OpenSea shows.

The trading volume of the Milady NFT has also increased by 83% over the same period, with a current floor price of 3.188 ETH.

It is important to note that the Milady NFT and the LADYS meme coin are not related to each other.

Current Price: As of the latest trading price, LADYS is valued at $0.00000004657, which means that for just over a dollar, you can purchase more than 21 million tokens.

LADYS first gained attention on May 10 when Twitter Chief Elon Musk featured a character from the Milady Maker NFT project in a Twitter post with the caption “There is no meme, I love you.”

The tweet quickly became viral, amassing over 243,800 likes and more than 24,100 retweets, with a total reach of almost 31.56 million people.

