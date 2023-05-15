ñol


This Meme Coin Is Up 89%, Outshining Dogecoin, Shiba Inu — Short Sellers Face Liquidations

by Mehab Qureshi, Benzinga Staff Writer 
May 15, 2023 1:28 AM | 1 min read

Milady Meme Coin (LADYS) is up 89% in the last 24 hours, outperforming Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Shiba Inu SHIB/USD gains.

What Happened: According to data from Coinglass, over $423,110 worth of LADYS has been liquidated in the last 24 hours, with shorts worth $326,330 being liquidated. 

The surge was triggered by a tweet from Twitter Chief Elon Musk featuring a character from the Milady Maker NFT project and the caption “There is no meme, I love you”.

With a reach of almost 31.56 million people, the tweet quickly went viral, amassing over 243,800 likes and more than 24,100 retweets.

Why It Matters: As of writing, LADYS is trading at $0.00000005783.

It's important to note that Milady Meme Coin and the Milady NFT Project are not affiliated or associated with each other.

DOGE was trading at $0.07273 up 1% while SHIB was at $0.000008836, up 0.96% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

