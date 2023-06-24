Elon Musk's Surprising Twitter Follow, Slim Jim's Meaty Adventure, Dogecoin's Legal Drama, Floki's Surge, And Pepe Coin's Leap: Meme Coins' Week In Review

This week in the meme-coin world was a rollercoaster ride, with some surprising twists and turns. From Elon Musk’s intriguing Twitter follow to Slim Jim’s meaty venture into the metaverse, there was no shortage of excitement. So, grab your leash and let’s dig up some juicy meme-coin stories!

Elon Musk’s New Twitter Buddy

In a move that had the crypto community’s tails wagging, Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, recently started following Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of Ethereum, on Twitter. This unexpected connection has sparked speculation about a potential collaboration between these two industry titans, and many are wondering what this could mean for Dogecoin DOGE/USD, the meme cryptocurrency closely associated with Musk. Will this new Twitter friendship have any impact on Dogecoin or other cryptocurrencies? Only time will tell! Sniff out the full story here.

Slim Jim’s Meaty Metaverse Adventure

Next up, we have Slim Jim, the meat snack company known for its support of Dogecoin, making a sizzling entrance into the metaverse with a new virtual world and non-fungible token (NFT) collection. The company is offering free NFTs to the first 10,000 users who sign up for their “Meataverse,” a meaty web3 experience that’s sure to be a treat for fans. Fetch the full article here.

Legal Shake-Up in Dogecoin Case

In legal news, Elon Musk’s legal team has seen a change, with one of his leading in-house lawyers, Adam Gabor Mehes, filing a motion to withdraw from a $258 billion lawsuit relating to alleged Dogecoin market manipulation. This comes amidst a heated exchange between Musk’s lawyers and the plaintiff’s attorney. Will this legal shuffle have any impact on the case? Stay tuned! Dig up the full article here.

Floki’s Impressive Surge

Floki FLOKI/USD had a howling good week, surging 16% in 24 hours and outshining top meme coins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu. This rise seems to be fueled by a strong bounce back in the cryptocurrency market, largely driven by Bitcoin. With new exchange listings and partnerships, Floki is certainly making its mark in the meme-coin world. Chase down the full story here.

Pepe Coin Hops Ahead

Last but not least, Pepe Coin PEPE/USD hopped ahead of the pack this week, surging 16% in the past 24 hours and leaving Dogecoin and Shiba Inu in the dust. This leap in value seems to be due to several positive developments in the crypto market, including major institutional buy-ins and the launch of a new crypto exchange. Dig up the full article here.

Top Meme Coins Performance

Let’s take a quick look at how the top meme coins performed this week:

Cryptocurrency 7-Day Change Current Price Market Cap Dogecoin DOGE/USD 8.28% $0.06771 $9.47 billion Shiba Inu SHIB/USD 14.90% $0.00007933 $4.67 billion Pepe PEPE/USD 61.98% $0.00001585 $620.9 million Floki FLOKI/USD 19.47% $0.00002697 $255.1 million Bone ShibaSwap BONE/USD 13.71% $0.8305, $190.9 million

