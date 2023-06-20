Elon Musk, CEO and founder of Tesla, has lost one of his leading in-house lawyers, as disclosed in a court filing.

What Happened: Adam Gabor Mehes, a Manhattan lawyer who had been part of Musk’s legal team for almost a year, has filed a motion to withdraw counsel in the $258 billion lawsuit relating to an alleged Dogecoin DOGE/USD market manipulation case.

The legal team shuffle comes shortly after a missive was fired off by Alex Spiro, one of Musk’s lawyers, to Evan Spencer, the plaintiff’s lawyer. In the letter, which was obtained by The Post, Spiro disputed Spencer’s assertions and even questioned his competency as an attorney. ‘

Why It Matters: Musk's legal team recently added a new attorney, Allison Huebert, to the team that is representing the CEO in the DOGE lawsuit.

Musk has consistently denied allegations of market manipulation and insider trading in relation to the meme coin.

A group of DOGE investors accused him of leveraging his social media account to pump the coin after his appearance on NBC's Saturday Night Live.

Price Action: At the time of writing, DOGE was trading at $0.062, up 0.60 % in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

