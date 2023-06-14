Dorsey Slams Apple For Threatening Damus Removal — Crypto Twitter Says, 'Neither You Nor Your Dogeking Successor Ever Integrated…'

Damus, a decentralized social messaging app running on the Nostr platform, has been warned by technology giant Apple Inc. AAPL that it risks removal from the App Store within two weeks due to non-compliance with App Store Review Guidelines.

What Happened: Specifically, Apple has concerns regarding Damus' integration with the Lightning Network, a payment protocol that enables users to exchange Bitcoin directly within the network without external applications. Damus refers to these transactions as “Zaps.”

Notably, Jack Dorsey, one of Damus' high-profile supporters, has criticized Apple’s decision to threaten the app with removal.

In a tweet, the Twitter co-founder argued against the company’s stance and questioned its motives for prohibiting individuals from sending Bitcoin to one another. “Tipping on posts is not selling digital content," Dorsey pointed out. "It’s a form of feedback."

Dorsey’s assertions drew criticism from Joel Teitelbaum, CEO of iStore, who rebutted Dorsey stating, "Yet neither you nor your dogeking successor ever integrated Bitcoin nor even Dogecoin DOGE/USD into Twitter despite talking it up for years. But I get it, it's a lot more fun and risk-free to play the ‘Apple should…’ game.”

In response to Teitelbaum, Dorsey defended his position, asserting that Bitcoin had indeed been integrated into Twitter.

In September 2021, Twitter said people can now tip with Bitcoin using Strike, a payment application built on the Bitcoin Lightning Network that allows people to send and receive Bitcoin. Later, in February 2022, Twitter expanded its tipping options to let creators add their Ethereum ETH/USD address.

Why It Matters: Last year, reports said that Twitter was at risk of being banned by Apple following Elon Musk’s decision to reinstate the accounts of former President Donald Trump and rapper Kanye West.

Dorsey also happens to be the CEO of fintech firm Block Inc , which generates Bitcoin revenue when it buys and then sells BTC to its customers, through its Cash App.

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was trading at $26,025, down 0.14% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

