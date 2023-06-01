At Bitcoin 2023 Conference Bazaar, Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Find Themselves In The Toilet Bowl

The Bitcoin BTC/USD 2023 annual convention kicked off on Wednesday at a giant expo hall in Miami Beach where companies presented their services and products to visitors.

What Happened: According to a report by MarketWatch, brightly logoed T-shirt-wearing teams of salespeople lured attendees with conference swag, but it was the idiosyncrasies of the conference that caught attention.

Bazaar vendors sold unusual, Bitcoin-themed products such as bathroom wipes.

Stickers with images of meme crypto like Dogecoin DOGE/USD, Shiba Inu SHIB/USD were placed inside the toilet bowl. The vendor also displayed stickers of altcoins such as Solana SOL/USD and Ripple XRP/USD.

Peter Baraniecki, manning a table at the Bitcoin Bazaar, was quoted as saying, “I'm asking everyone at the conference here if their butt's clean because we're selling butt wipes.”

Why It Matters: Bitcoin purists, known as “maximalists,” see Bitcoin as the only cryptocurrency that will ultimately replace traditional money.

This viewpoint is reflected in the conference’s Bitcoin Bazaar, where products center around the apex crypto.

While the Bitcoin-themed products seemed to be a hit with the crowd, MarketWatch reported that only about 20 sales were recorded since the conference began, with just three or four of those paid for with Bitcoin. The rest of the transactions were made in cash or via credit card.

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was trading at $26,796, down 1.92% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

