Solana Jumps On The AI Bandwagon, Announces ChatGPT Can Be Used To Buy NFTs

by Mehab Qureshi, Benzinga Staff Writer 
May 24, 2023 1:22 AM | 1 min read

The Solana SOL/USD Foundation on Tuesday announced that it has integrated artificial intelligence (AI) into its decentralized ledger blockchain with the addition of the ChatGPT plug-in developed by Solana Labs.

What Happened: The AI-enabled tool will be initially geared toward end-users and aimed at helping them onboard into the web3 space. 

It can be used to buy and list non-fungible tokens (NFTs), transfer tokens and check out transactions, interpret data and find NFT collections by floor price.

The RPC node will read data from multiple sources on-chain and construct answers for data-querying users. An RPC (Remote Procedure Call) node facilitates communication between a blockchain network and a client.

Why It Matters:  The Foundation has already shown initiative to help accelerate the growth of AI within its ecosystem with an AI-focused accelerator program for university-level students in early April. 

“Every developer building consumer-oriented apps should be thinking about how their app is going to be interacted with through an AI model because this is a new paradigm for telling computers what to do,” said Anatoly Yakovenko, Solana co-founder and Solana Labs CEO. 

“AI will make Solana more usable and understandable.”

Price Action: At the time of writing, SOL was trading at $19.48, down 0.46% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

